Column: After facing off with critics, IRS abandons plans for facial id technology

“The first concern is the accuracy of the software. With technology always comes challenges. The facial recognition software uses biometric scanning. So, it uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to validate you are who you say you are. It sounds good in theory, but in practice, studies have shown that if you have a darker skin tone, perhaps it may not always be accurate in identifying you. With the false negatives and false positives, the rates have been higher with people of a darker skin tone.”

Rackliffe is also uncomfortable with the IRS relying on an outside vendor like ID.me.

“This is a third-party company that you have between yourself and the government,” Rackliffe said. “That always makes people nervous. This is a company the government has opted to contract with to collect and keep that information. This can make people nervous because we often hear about companies being hacked and sensitive information being compromised.”

And, she notes, neither the IRS nor ID.me has laid out the nuts and bolts of their collection process or how information would be stored.