Column: Abandon weak appeasement policies to help Ukraine fight for freedom

Appeasement is the name of Britain’s failed policy with Nazi Germany that contributed to the devastation of World War II. It was a policy of passive weakness that invited an unchecked Hitler to violate the sovereignty of other nations.

Myth or reality, Roman Emperor Nero’s reported fiddling while Rome burned has come to symbolize ineffectual leadership in times of crisis while using disaster for political agendas.

Today, while Ukraine burns and its sovereignty is brutally violated, the free world seems to believe appeasement and fiddling with sanctions and other ineffectual policies will check Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine’s valiant fight for freedom and democracy is our fight, too. The geo-political aspects of Ukraine have potentially severe consequences, as well as future reckonings, for America.

In a recent interview, former Secretary of State and prominent stateswoman Condoleezza Rice was asked, “What worries you and keeps you awake at night — Russia or China?”

Secretary Rice replied, “Neither. It’s America that worries me. America keeps me awake.”

Yesterday, over 200 years ago, it was us; it was our Founding Fathers and colonial patriots who fought for liberty and independence. We fought then and must be prepared to fight now.

Today, it’s about Ukrainian patriots fighting and dying for their country’s freedom and democracy against the communism of Russia and China.

Tomorrow, it’s about the United States’ worldwide respect, or lack thereof, as the premier guardian of freedom and democracy. What we do today will define who we are tomorrow.

Our decline or our greatness are now on the line. That’s worrisome.

Ukrainians are our present-day patriots willing to fight and die for freedom, as Americans did in our beginning and numerous times since.

Ukraine is about the eternal vigilance we and free peoples must have to protect, preserve and perpetuate freedom. No vigilance leads to no freedom.

Yes, there are fears and risks as to how freedom responds, especially with the threat of nuclear weapons, and we must control both. Instead, they seem to be controlling us.

A tyrant attempting to deny freedom and democracy so he can expand the evils of communism, resurrect ancient Czarist Russia and create his egotistical narcissist legacy is a threat to freedom.

Today, Ukrainians are dying, and every hour we delay, more die. We passively sanction and weakly negotiate. Meanwhile, Putin actively invades, kills and destroys.

The international community, initially and presently, failed to initiate effective deterrent policies. Putin acted with boldness and confidence as we meekly appeased and fiddled.

We must support the courage of the Ukrainians now. If not now, then when? How much death and tragedy will we tolerate before we act?

We must immediately provide the Ukrainians with food, fuel, weapons, ammunition, equipment and resources for fighting and defeating Putin.

We must defeat the propaganda and fake news Putin is providing Russians so they know the truth of Putin’s horrors.

We must honor our pledge to Ukraine for U.S. protection for them to relinquish their nuclear weapons.

We must decide whether Russian oil is more coveted than freedom and democracy. We must become energy independent.

We must act as courageously, boldly and faithfully as the Ukrainians before it’s to late for them … and us.

We must, of course, do much more. This is a Ukrainian fight, but it’s also our fight. It’s a fight for the future of Ukraine and the United States as well as freedom and democracy.

It’s time to now abandon the weak, passive and ineffectual policies of appeasing and fiddling.

It’s time to aggressively pursue diplomacy as well as unequivocally demonstrate our willingness and commitment to “pay any price” and “bear any burden” to assure the “survival and success of liberty.”

John Admire is a retired U.S. Marine Corps major general who lives in Tulsa and is a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

