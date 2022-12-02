Column: A time when the weight of water healed an Oklahoma community

As I was interviewing Charlie Soap for the oral history project Voices of Oklahoma, I held up a quarter with his wife’s likeness and asked him what he was thinking. He said, “I am very proud of her. One of the things she asked, ‘Charlie would you keep my legacy going?’”

Then Charlie laughingly said, “I don’t want to spend my quarters.”

His wife, of course, was Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. Wilma was 64 when she died on April 6, 2010. We launched our first website with her story on April 10, 2010.

Sitting in a log house on the banks of the Illinois River, Charlie talked about his life of community involvement, his time with Wilma and the Bell Water project.

In the early 1980s, Bell, Oklahoma, was an impoverished community. Many of its residents had no indoor plumbing. Wilma and Charlie directed a plan to bring water to the community. However, the source of water was 18 miles from Bell.

While the Cherokee Nation provided equipment and technological assistance, the residents would need to contribute most of the labor on a volunteer basis.

It was Charlie’s job to ask for volunteers. He went to the neighbors along that 18-mile stretch to tell them about the plan and ask for help. Most of them supported the idea but when it came to working with others, that became a problem.

Many of them had built resentments over the years toward some of their neighbors. Some people hadn't spoken to each other in years. They weren’t sure about working with these so-called enemies.

Charlie, a handsome man with movie-star looks and a sweet manner, had to convince Bell residents it would take all of them to complete the project.

The plan was to break the project into two-mile segments, and soon work was underway. If the first segment was dug in 30 days, the residents surrounding the next two miles decided they would try to beat that record. Digging the trench for the pipeline became a competition.

Now back to the Hatfields and McCoys part of the project.

In Charlie’s words, “When we were working with the group, people said, ‘Whatever you do don't put those people together, a fight may break out.’ So Wilma came over and said, ‘We have to put these people together, everybody has to work together, let them work it out.’

“Once they got in and started working, they started laughing and working together. It really solved a lot of problems; matter of fact many of them became really good fishing buddies.”

When the digging was completed, and the pipes had been laid, a volunteer took a wrench to a valve and water rushed into the open faucets, filling sinks and bathtubs and toilets.

And Charlie said, “It changed a lot of things, not only for Bell but other communities.”

Nearby communities duplicated the Bell water project. New water, new friends.

Working together can produce surprising results. Try it!

John Erling is founder of the oral history project Voices of Oklahoma, found at voicesofoklahoma.com, and spent nearly 30 years on-air as a radio personality at KRMG, 102.3 AM.