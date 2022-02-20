Column: A free press a priority among tribal nations

A free press for a tribal nation is a requirement of a good democracy. However, only the Osage, The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and the Muscogee operate under constitutional press freedom.

The Osage has enjoyed a free press since 2009, when its Supreme Court issued its first-ever ruling and included language that upheld our free press constitutional freedoms: “However, this Court does recognize that freedom of speech or the press is an inalienable right of the Osage people, not to be abridged or denied by any branch or department of the Osage Nation government or by any official of the government. This Court considers such rights to be necessary to maintain ‘a free, sovereign, and independent nation.’ ”

A nation’s laws are only as strong as its people’s belief in them. We believe in law and order.

Over the years, our Independent Press Act has been strengthened. Osage News is our nation’s only entity funded by mandate by our legislature. We have shield language, are governed by an editorial board and we’ve gone to the tribal court when open records requests were ignored.