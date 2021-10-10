Column: A call to action for everyone to take a role in reducing Oklahoma's 20-year high in domestic violence attacks

Here are a few of the significant changes that started in 2020 that will help.

Oklahoma legislators last year finally enacted statutory changes in definitions of violent crime, adding domestic abuse by strangulation, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon. It gives more teeth in charging and sentencing.

The dedicated Tulsa County Court domestic violence dockets hold offenders accountable through judicial monitoring. For those exposed to COVID, virtual reviews are conducted. Currently 71% of felony-docket defendants are compliant with sentencing as are 68% of defendants on the misdemeanor docket.

Protective order court is stressful, at best. But during the past 18 months, a virtual court has allowed litigants to appear before a judge, reducing the trauma felt by survivors when in close contact with a perpetrator.

When survivors in violent cases are afraid to testify in criminal court, prosecutors now frequently use a tool called “evidence-based prosecution.” It relies more on evidence and good investigation than a victim’s testimony, and they are winning.