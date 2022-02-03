Column: A Black woman on the Supreme Court is long overdue

The reality is that such racially charged commentary is nothing short of nonsensical. In fact, such pronouncements have had long historical precedent and do not violate the law. Where were the objections when former President Donald Trump proudly announced at a MAGA rally that he “intended to appoint a highly qualified woman to the Supreme Court.”

Truth be told, the majority of recent Republican presidents made similar declarations with virtually no resistance from conservative quarters. In the final months of the 1980 presidential campaign, Ronald Reagan promised that he would nominate a highly qualified woman to the Supreme Court if the opportunity provided itself, adding: “It is time for a woman to sit among the highest jurists.”

His successor, George H.W. Bush, echoed similar sentiments when he nominated Clarence Thomas but took care to say his pick would not be based on a “quota” or anything other than the best person for the job.

Did the same right wingers who are now suddenly crying bitter alligator tears lash out in unhinged rage when Trump made his promise less than two years ago? Of course not.