Oklahoma can be a state where we all have the opportunity and resources to be healthy, live in safe communities and raise thriving families. More than just aspirational talking points, this vision where everyone shares the prosperity of a better Oklahoma is attainable.

Achieving it will take deliberate policy actions that prioritize the well-being of our people over politics and ideology.

However, when we take an objective look at our state, it’s clear that Oklahoma has far to go. By nearly every metric, Oklahoma is among the nation’s worst-performing states. Our poverty rates remain above the national average, with more than 1 in 5 Oklahoma children living in poverty.

Oklahoma ranked 40th overall for child well-being with component rankings of 32nd in economic well-being, 41st in family and community, 42nd in health, and 45th in education, according to data in the 2022 Kids Count report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

While voters’ decision to expand Medicaid coverage reduced the number of Oklahomans without health insurance, far too many of us continue to live without insurance and face the unconscionable choice of refilling a prescription or paying rent.

Oklahoma has long been among the nation’s leading incarcerators. Our punishment-first approach and underfunded court system have left few resources to support programs and services that help justice-involved Oklahomans successfully reenter our communities.

Additionally, our court system’s reliance on fines and fees leads many under-resourced Oklahomans to be re-arrested for the sole crime of being poor — which may have been a contributor to the original offense — when they can’t pay exorbitant court costs.

The problems are many. Fortunately, so are the solutions.

We can ensure that our state’s health care system is adequately funded so that all eligible Oklahomans have high-quality, affordable health care. In a state where diabetes is a significant health issue, we can follow the models of other states by making insulin available at discounted rates. And we can work alongside tribal nations to ensure they’re represented in the state’s health care decision-making process.

We can enact reforms to ensure that justice-involved Oklahomans are prepared to successfully reenter society, while decreasing the number of folks who get caught up in the system at all.

Reforms include increasing access to mental health and substance use disorder treatments, which are cheaper, safer and more effective measures for reducing crime than incarceration. This would also mean fully funding our courts systems, rather than relying on fines and fees.

We can support working families by raising the minimum wage and creating a state paid family and medical leave program so workers can care for their families when needed.

We can ensure all Oklahomans have access to safe, affordable housing. This includes anti-retaliation protections for renters who report health and safety violations, and making eviction summons easier for renters to understand.

We can deliver targeted tax relief for low- and moderate-income Oklahomans who need it most by modernizing the Sales Tax Relief Credit and expanding the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit. We can work to preserve the state's tax base (state revenue) to ensure that funding for shared public services is not further eroded by tax cuts.

Finally, we must ensure that Oklahomans have free and open access to vote, while defending the state question process that has provided Oklahoma voters with a voice in shaping state policy.

The snapshot of Oklahoma’s current position may be disheartening. However, it serves as a call to action for many Oklahomans who are hungry to see our state achieve its fullest potential.

As the 2023 legislative session starts Monday, everyday Oklahomans who want to see change should contact their lawmakers to share their views. Advocates — including volunteers with Oklahoma Policy Institute’s Together Oklahoma outreach program — are working to inform residents and encourage them to use their political voice for change.

I am reminded of the adage, "The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is now."

It took years for us to get into this predicament. It will take years of smart policy decisions and meaningful, targeted investments to reverse our state’s downward trajectory and create better tomorrows for all Oklahomans. But, we have to plant that tree today.

Shiloh Kantz is the executive director of the Oklahoma Policy Institute and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.