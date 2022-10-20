Column: 2022 in Oklahoma could possibly be the year of the ‘unstable polls’

Polling is science and art. The science is rather straightforward. The art, however, is where polling can go wrong.

And this year in Oklahoma, less than a month from the Nov. 8 election, the signs of it going wrong are everywhere.

Unstable polling occurs when the political climate becomes less predictable by pollsters who are trying to determine what the electorate will look like on Election Day to stratify their sample.

Oklahoma should be a part of an expected national red wave due to President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings. With Republicans energized, the polls should be measuring this increased enthusiasm, but the political climate has created a non-response bias among Republicans, the largest we have seen in decades.

Typically, Republicans and Democrats respond at the same levels when talking with pollsters, but this year is different. Republicans are finding themselves and their opinions under attack and not responding at the same level as Democrats or even from prior years. This greater non-response bias creates more unstable polling.

Another problem is reading Democratic turnout after the pandemic. In 2020, Democratic turnout in the more urban areas increased due to a rise in absentee voting, which was well on the rise prior to that.

Increased Democratic absentee voting in 2018 allowed Kendra Horn to barely win a congressional seat that Republicans had held for decades. With President Donald Trump in office, this drove some of those increases for Democrats, but what about now, with unfavorable Biden?

Some have suggested that the increased absentee voting was driven more by Democratic turnout efforts, which further complicates the question. If Democrats express to pollsters less enthusiasm to vote this year but the Democrat Party turnout efforts kick in, polling may become even more unstable.

Now, consider the governor’s race.

Multiple pollsters have shown that Gov. Kevin Stitt is losing a portion of Republican votes to his opponent. The debate now is only about how much.

For more than a year, millions have been spent to attack the governor, affecting his favorable rating. His pollster released data showing a 15-point lead and wants voters to believe that Stitt will win by a greater percentage than in his first election.

This is likely adversely affecting his campaign strategy, such as avoiding debates and direct challenges to his once-Republican, now Democratic challenger. Joy Hofmeister, who remains favorable among some Republican factions, has staked a claim in the ideological middle as a moderate who can bring all sides together.

Our polling has shown this strategy has allowed Hofmeister to solidify the Democratic base and win over independents hungry for political unification. But the question remains, how many Republicans will she get?

Now let’s consider the state superintendent’s race. Ryan Walters, the Republican candidate, is struggling even with nearly 60% of the electorate being Republicans.

School choice is the issue. It polls well in the state as a concept. But when voters are presented information about rural areas losing public school funds, support quickly goes south. This harms Walters, a private school voucher proponent, in a statewide race.

This is bleeding over into the governor’s race, as Stitt is closely associated with Walters.

Nearly 92% of those supporting Jena Nelson, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent, are voting for Hofmeister. But that support of Democrat candidates drops considerably among other statewide races. That means a good portion of rural Republican voters connect their vote against Walters with Stitt.

Finally, 64% of voters in our last poll say they are not voting straight party. This means Oklahoma voters are going to decide each individual race, Republicans in some and Democrats in others. This is why we are seeing Republicans such as U.S. Sen. James Lankford, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Congressman Markwayne Mullin (running for U.S. Senate) have large leads in the same polling where Walters and Stitt are struggling.

By all accounts, this should be a Republican sweep year, but it has now been complicated by silent Republicans, questionable Democratic turnout, education issues and possible major campaign miscalculations at the top of the ticket. These can and will make the polling unstable in Oklahoma for every pollster this year.

The polling art is now harder than ever.

