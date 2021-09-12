Colulmn: Obscure U.S. president A-OK with inspiring one of the English language's most used word

The phrase was eventually shortened to the word you and I know today; “He’s OK.”

Over time, OK expanded beyond politics to mean any person, place, thing or situation that was acceptable. As in, “How’s the food at the new restaurant?” “It’s OK.” Not great, not awful. The “friend zone” of achievement. “OK.”

As is so often the case with words in our convoluted and ever-evolving English language — which tended to be made up as it went along — there are alternative versions of OK’s origins.

One claims it came from the Choctaw Native American language. Another — and it’s a stretch — is that the word somehow morphed out of “oll korrect,” which was an Old English for “all correct.”

The most ridiculous of all explanations came from the early 1800s craze among young people of using abbreviations for laughs. A particular favorite was KG, short for “know go,” which in turn was a wordplay on “no go.” How KG supposedly grew into OK stretches credulity, though some people adamantly insist it somehow happened.

Personally, the Old Kinderhook explanation has a serious ring of truth to it.

Just how did the word go from an American idiom to global slang? World War II.