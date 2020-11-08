Chuck Hoskin Jr.: The tribes and the state can solve any problems created by the Supreme Court's McGirt rulings ... but only if we work together

I live on reservation land, governed by the Cherokee Nation and in observance of Cherokee Nation and federal laws. I also live in the state of Oklahoma and am proud of our tribe’s record of successful partnership with the state government over decades.
Unfortunately, Gov. Kevin Stitt now seems to believe those two facts are mutually exclusive.
Following this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, tribes across the United States celebrated the long overdue recognition that our land remains our land, and that Congress never disestablished our reservations. As principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, I also recognize that the ruling has created important challenges for us to address — many criminal cases once prosecuted by Oklahoma no longer fall under its jurisdiction, and tribes are working swiftly to expand our legal systems’ capacity to ensure justice continues smoothly for our citizens and for everyone in Oklahoma.
This was certainly not the first or greatest challenge to face Indian Country, and I was confident in our ability to work with the state and the federal governments for cooperative solutions that do not infringe upon our sovereignty.
But it’s clear to me that Stitt does not have a vision for Oklahoma that includes a role for tribes. The Stitt commission created after McGirt — which is chaired by an energy company executive and includes no tribal representation — has shared its “One Oklahoma” proposal, calling for a one-size-fits-all solution that takes authority away from tribes over our own land. It uses anti-Indian language reminiscent of the 19th century jargon that dispossessed tribes of their homelands, describing an “undesirable” life on our land that is “separated from the rest of society.” That is not the viewpoint of people who have respect for tribal governments.
The Stitt commission acts as though there is no better solution to keep stability in our state, as though tribes are not sophisticated enough to work with the state on a government-to-government basis — as we have done successfully for years on issues ranging from Indian child welfare to domestic violence.
The truth is that there are better options that can address the new gaps in criminal law and ensure criminals will continue to be prosecuted without taking away tribal rights. Stitt simply needs to look at the proposal from Oklahoma’s own attorney general, Mike Hunter. Hunter recently called on Congress to allow Oklahoma to “compact” with tribes — essentially giving tribes the opportunity to share jurisdiction with the state on specific cases when tribes choose to exercise the option.
To be clear, compacting would not force any decisions on tribes. A compacting option preserves 100% of McGirt, while crafting new powers for tribes to compact with the state as they choose.
This would expand the options of the individual tribes to and ensure that, when necessary, no victims fall through the cracks and miss the justice they deserve.
And we are certain those cracks exist. We are already learning of violent cases that the federal government cannot prosecute because of the statute of limitations. And under federal law, our tribal courts cannot impose sentences longer than three years, even for serious crimes.
Tribes are also generally unable to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes on reservations. While the federal government has the legal authority to pursue these cases, it often does not given a shortage of prosecutors and resources.
A compact with the state could allow Oklahoma to prosecute non-Indians in these cases with tribal approval. But while this sort of cooperation has worked successfully in the past, following McGirt, Congress must allow for these compacts going forward.
This follows the recommendations of our own Commission for Protection of Cherokee Nation Sovereignty, which I established after McGirt and is empowered to look for solutions that support our legal system. Only Congress has the authority to allow for compacting, as it has done in the past with laws like the Indian Child Welfare Act — which created a widely supported model for keeping children connected with their families and communities — alongside numerous other issues. To be clear, while we need Congress to act to allow for compacting, we would accept no solution that would diminish our sovereignty or disestablish our reservations.
In a letter to Oklahoma’s congressional delegation on behalf of the Cherokee Nation, I encouraged consideration for Attorney General Hunter’s plan and warned of the dangers of Stitt’s wrong-headed approach. I know our delegation recognizes and appreciates the role of tribes in Oklahoma’s history and present-day society, and hope they agree that any proposal without room for tribes in our future is unacceptable.
The Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma are not at odds. We have the same goals of safety and justice for everyone in the state. Stitt must reverse course and commit to working with tribes rather than trying to exclude us from the process.
Chuck Hoskin Jr. is principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.
