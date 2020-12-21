Chris Bernard: Don’t let COVID relief packages be a bridge to nowhere

Take any section of this bridge away and it places immense pressure on another section. Small businesses without forgivable loans must lay off employees, who then need unemployment benefits. Unemployed Oklahomans who lose unemployment benefits then rely on food banks.

Though important food security programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have been reinforced, there is more work needed to ensure safe passage to the other side of this pandemic. Congress will need to provide additional or longer-lasting relief in the areas of unemployment, rent and mortgage relief, nutrition, loans for small businesses and funds for Oklahoma’s largest employers, state and local governments.

In every one of these areas, the need is higher than any time in the recent past. That means more people than ever on a weak and incomplete bridge. Imagine what the condition of the bridge will be when sections disappear in a few months.

An unfinished bridge cannot provide safe passage to the other side of this pandemic. Neither can one or two programs — even if they are strengthened — support the more than the quarter of our nation that is struggling.