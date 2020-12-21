Chris Bernard: Don’t let COVID relief packages be a bridge to nowhere

In March, our elected leaders in Congress developed a broad-based relief package to help both our neighbors and our businesses make it through the economic catastrophe created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each element of the package was a crucial piece of a bridge built to span the canyon-sized gaps in resources. In addition, the charitable sector stepped in to shore up the bridge’s supports, working collectively to prevent any one of us from plunging into the darkness below.
Unfortunately, the endpoint of that bridge was built believing the pandemic would end in a matter of months, leaving our communities racing along a bridge that ended in dead air.
Food insecurity rates, for example, hit historical highs, and the latest data from the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey shows over 335,000 Oklahomans did not have enough food to put on the table over the last seven days. Food insecurity is just one metric, but census data also shows Oklahomans are struggling with issues like unemployment and underemployment and falling behind on rent.
People are already falling through gaps in the system, and many more see the warning signs at the end of the bridge with no way to stop before hurtling over the edge.
In recent months, Congress has focused on a more targeted relief package, extending the bridge (or at least portions of it). Finally, a new relief package has arrived. This package reflects the urgency of our need, but it does not necessarily reflect the complexity or the duration. Extending the bridge a little further isn’t enough. The country needs a complete construction plan showing safe passage to the other side.
Take any section of this bridge away and it places immense pressure on another section. Small businesses without forgivable loans must lay off employees, who then need unemployment benefits. Unemployed Oklahomans who lose unemployment benefits then rely on food banks.
Though important food security programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have been reinforced, there is more work needed to ensure safe passage to the other side of this pandemic. Congress will need to provide additional or longer-lasting relief in the areas of unemployment, rent and mortgage relief, nutrition, loans for small businesses and funds for Oklahoma’s largest employers, state and local governments.
In every one of these areas, the need is higher than any time in the recent past. That means more people than ever on a weak and incomplete bridge. Imagine what the condition of the bridge will be when sections disappear in a few months.
An unfinished bridge cannot provide safe passage to the other side of this pandemic. Neither can one or two programs — even if they are strengthened — support the more than the quarter of our nation that is struggling.
This economic crisis is complex, and the future of our businesses, our people, and our communities are all interconnected. Any relief package that does not recognize the need for an intervention that spans the gap for individuals, businesses, and state, local and tribal governments is simply inadequate. Without completing the bridge, local and tribal governments will lack the funds to respond to the local problems caused by COVID-19. Without completing the bridge, nonprofits like ours will never be able to meet the need. Without safe passage, Oklahomans and Oklahoma businesses will suffer.
We must thank our leaders for the much-needed relief, and also urge them to focus on additional relief in the coming months, otherwise this relief package will be another bridge to nowhere.
Chris Bernard is executive director of Hunger Free Oklahoma.
