Cartoon: Writing it out

Sen. Joh Haste's Senate Joint Resolution 4 would rewrite the state Constitution so that future efforts to revise the Constitution would require a majority of more than 60% to pass.
"This isn't just a problem of inconvenience; it's a looming workforce problem," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
The Texas lawsuit is literally asking the court to disqualify the electors from the four swing states that went to Biden. That would plunge the country into a constitutional crisis. It would be the end of democracy in the United States.
With the proper priorities and a willingness to change the political status quo, Oklahoma’s educational system can leapfrog others.
Kyle Rittenhouse has been wrapped in a protective cloak of Trumpian conservatism. They have surrounded him like a shield, protecting him from opposing forces that insist that justice be served, the column says. His trial will be as much about the right to free speech in America as it is about the killing of two men and the injuring of a third.
We're eight months into COVID-19. World War II lasted six years and a day. The Great Depression lasted 10 years. The 1918 flu lasted two years and two months.
Here in Oklahoma, we are no strangers to extreme weather. It likely comes as no surprise that weather is the No. 1 cause of large-scale power outages. And not just in Oklahoma, but across the country.
Tulsa was the original host of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists conference before the pandemic caused a cancellation. The George Kaiser Family Foundation sponsored the public, virtual speech.
Among many conservatives, Trump's destructive response to his defeat is seen as the problem. That is certainly a problem. But it's downstream of the original sin of embracing Trump in the first place. To borrow again from Aesop, it was clear he was a scorpion from the outset.
Whether by accident or design, the election fraud narrative features three characteristics that supercharge its psychological appeal: It makes a complex and hostile world seem orderly, controllable and certain.
