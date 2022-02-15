Cartoon: Winter storms

Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"The most visible faces of education got the blame for running an increasingly broken machine that was being openly sabotaged by their loudest critics," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Whether a person views voting as a right or a privilege makes a difference in the divide over voting rights bills, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"The so-called 'virtual public schools' make no investment for athletics or non-athletics activities. Yet they want their students to be afforded the same opportunities provided by OSSAA member schools," said Gil Cloud, former TPS athletics director.
Editor’s note: Marlin Lavanhar is senior minister of Tulsa’s All Souls Unitarian Church and an amateur cartoonist. His work is found on Instag…
See today's cartoon by Bruce Plante.
After putting more investments into Oklahoma opportunities, the state's firefighters pension fund grew from $2.2 billion to $3.7 billion since 2014, said Matt Lay, president of Tulsa Firefighters IAFF Local 176 and member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.
See today's cartoon by Pat Byrnes.
"We could fill this space with all the real-world problems in Oklahoma we’re not fixing." says Kobos.
See today's cartoon by Bill Day.
Monte Wolverton, Cagele Cartoons
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.