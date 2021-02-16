Cartoon: Winter forecast

Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
This year, more than any other in recent history, our children need our undivided attention, the column says. We owe them something better than spending more time walking aimlessly in the woods, following footprints that lead to nowhere new.
As long as school doors are locked, as long as students are being left behind, I will continue to keep my promise to put students first and stand up for Oklahomans.
"The complaints are coming from customers and the public bothered by what they see," states editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
It is my belief that we can all do something, the column says. I want to share a few acts of kindness that are making a difference in this community.
When he was running for governor, Kevin Stitt promised the highest teacher pay in the seven-state region. Oklahoma teachers are still waiting, the column says.
One side says you bring a top-notch vocal talent to the task and set them loose, the column says. The other side says that the one song we don't want stylized is the national anthem.
See today's syndicated cartoon by Dick Wright.
Opinion: The question that faces us as a nation is whether America will be defined by its best qualities or its worst.
The best way to hold school board members, and any elected official, accountable is to engage in respectful dialogue, promote voter registration and encourage citizens to make informed decisions on Election Day.
"We need more love in the world, to embrace what binds us – the love we have and the love we seek," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.