Cartoon: William Shatner goes to space

"I accidentally told the algorithm that drove people down the QAnon rabbit hole to push out the junk and show me things that made me happy," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Commentary: People who have a regular third place expand their circle of friends, laugh more often, are more engaged in their community, are happier and live longer.
Life is about hills and valleys, not a single mountain, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"Having political acumen is just as important as experience in business or academia," says editorial editor Ginnie Graham about getting more state support for public higher education.
Clinical trials for most diseases do not work for rare types because of few participants available and lack of interest by pharmaceutical companies, says Tulsa attorney Elizabeth McCormick, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2019.
While money is definitely needed to fix this problem in our state, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency report reveals that accountability is really what is missing, says Ginger Hendricks, Tulsa parent of a teenager waiting 14 years for Medicaid waiver services.
A falsehood-fed fire is engulfing American democracy, where more than half of Trump voters -- and 4 out of 10 Biden voters -- support secession from the union.
"I have saved over the past 30 years by not submitting to the drudgery of raking– enough time to practice and become a world-renowned pianist," says humorist Danny Tyree.
"… a shrinking number of people remember what governing looked like before the 1990s," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
