Cartoon: Where We Are Now

Dave Whamond Cagle Cartoons
Read today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham describes how an anti-public education crowd is being more aggressive at board meetings.
Editorial writer Bob Doucette digs into the concept of The Big Sort to understand how it's harmful to the U.S.
Editorials editor Ginnie Graham recounts how the late U.S. House Speaker from Oklahoma resisted efforts to propel him into the president during an uncertain time.
"Mankiller came from extraordinarily humble roots," says Mary Smith, first woman Native American president-elect nominee of the American Bar Association.
There are more Tulsans experiencing unsheltered homelessness which is more visible to us.
Each year our state loses more college graduates to other states than the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University together award bachelor’s degrees.
Former Tulsa World editorial editor argues that the Supreme Court erred in reversing Roe because it violates the First Amendment.
🎧 The hosts discuss what's behind the rising rates of depression among young people.
"Kahlo’s self-portraits reveal a person way ahead of her time. She doesn’t mind outlining her fears or mental states," says Jose Luis Hernandez, director of Sistema Tulsa.
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.