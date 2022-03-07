Cartoon: What not to teach

Pat Byrnes, Cagle Cartoons
"We live so freely these days that even the slightest abridgement of our wants and desires is perceived as oppression," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
If lawmakers truly want to limit out-of-state interests from Oklahoma, then stop carrying copycat legislation written by national special-interest groups, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"The Legislature takes up issues annually directly affecting medical practices, from Medicaid funding to lawsuit liability to specific courses of treatment," says columnist Ginnie Graham.
"If Oklahoma wants to land Fortune 500 companies and high-paying jobs, then we must take meaningful action that shows we highly value common education in Oklahoma," said Union Superitendent Kirt Hartzler.
"The 90% of Oklahoma students enrolled in public schools will all lose funding so the 10% in private schools or home schooled can be handed thousands of dollars each," said Don Ford, executive director of the Organization of Rural Oklahoma Schools.
"Altogether, the Center will provide courses of study and training for 27 Oklahoma’s 100 most critical occupations as defined by the Department of Commerce," says Rogers State University President Larry Rice.
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Michael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch — won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary "for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
