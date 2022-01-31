Cartoon: What do Republicans actually support?

Last year, I wrote that Biden was on his way to being the most transformational president in decades. And I still believe there’s a strong prima facie case for that.

In 12 months, the White House won passage of not only the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act, which sent badly needed assistance to state governments and school districts, but also a $1.2 trillion infrastructure law that will provide badly needed funds for road and bridge repairs, as well as broadband expansion. Even Republicans who carped about its cost and voted against it haven’t been above taking credit for the aid it brought to their home states.

More than 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 80 million have received booster shots. Yes, the White House has not been able to win over vaccine skeptics, but that’s a tall order when an entire media ecosystem is actively working to short-circuit those efforts. Admittedly, the government’s messaging has been muddled, and the current testing crunch is aggravating, but the White House has been taking steps to address it.

It is galling that Biden has not been able to win approval for his Build Back Better plan or the two voting rights bills mentioned above, nor bring two rogue members of his own party into line.