Cartoon: Weighty decisions

We're eight months into COVID-19. World War II lasted six years and a day. The Great Depression lasted 10 years. The 1918 flu lasted two years and two months.
Among many conservatives, Trump's destructive response to his defeat is seen as the problem. That is certainly a problem. But it's downstream of the original sin of embracing Trump in the first place. To borrow again from Aesop, it was clear he was a scorpion from the outset.
Grounded in hope, thousands of volunteers and a tireless team offered inspiration and hard work for unconventional fundraising
"It is unfair to place this burden solely on the shoulders of nursing home administrators and staff. The science tells us that protecting vulnerable seniors from COVID-19 must be a shared responsibility belonging to all Oklahomans," the CEO of Care Providers Oklahoma says.
With the proper priorities and a willingness to change the political status quo, Oklahoma’s educational system can leapfrog others.
Imagine a lifeguard on duty who sees and hears someone in deep water screaming for help, the column says. What if instead of doing his or her best to save that person, the lifeguard recites some truisms about the importance of protecting individual liberty and personal responsibility?
Wouldn't we condemn that lifeguard's inaction? Why so? Because when they see someone in peril, lifeguards have a special duty to act?
"He built some of Tulsa's most acclaimed landmarks and fought gallantly as a soldier, but he also built a loving home and friendships across generations," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
"The video is a community project: locally made featuring local businesses over a song written by local musicians," says editorial writer Ginnie Graham
It’s important for the public to know the pandemic is not over. The numbers are, in fact, getting worse. However, there are steps we can take to help reduce the spread of the virus before a vaccine is available.
"So many people think of (trauma-informed) work as helping some other family, as if we all aren't within a tragedy of needing help," states editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
