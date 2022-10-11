Cartoon: Weapon of mass destruction

Tom Stiglich
Tom Stiglich
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Student outcomes have been disappointing because the state has been relying on unqualified teachers for more than a decade, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"We shouldn't wait for a psychotic break to give Oklahomans brain health services," editorials editor Ginnie Graham writes.
Sean Kouplen, supporting Stitt, is CEO of Regent Bank and served as Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce from 2018 to 2021. Erika Lucas, supporting Hofmeister, launched an organization to support overlooked entrepreneurs and founded a venture capital firm to invest in women-led companies.
Read today's cartoon by John Deering
"Drowned out by anger over crime and public safety fears are the victims," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
🎧 The hosts discuss what's responsible for the rise in cases and what can be done to reverse this troubling trend.
Christy Rawlings, supporting Stitt, is president of Women for Tulsa and managing partner of Prime Industrial Recruiters in Tulsa. Terry Keeling, supporting Hofmeister, is a business and community leader and member of the Jenks Public Schools Board.
Read today's cartoon by Tom Stiglich.
We are confident he will keep disrupting the status quo until all of Oklahoma’s children are growing and accessing the best education possible, says Christy Rawlings.
By encouraging a healthier, expanding workforce, incentivizing economic activity, diversifying our economy and cutting red tape, Oklahoma has never been in a better position to prosper, says Sean Kouplen.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.