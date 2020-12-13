Cartoon: We three kings...

Kevin Siers, Cagle Cartoons
"This isn't just a problem of inconvenience; it's a looming workforce problem," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
We're eight months into COVID-19. World War II lasted six years and a day. The Great Depression lasted 10 years. The 1918 flu lasted two years and two months.
The Texas lawsuit is literally asking the court to disqualify the electors from the four swing states that went to Biden. That would plunge the country into a constitutional crisis. It would be the end of democracy in the United States.
With the proper priorities and a willingness to change the political status quo, Oklahoma’s educational system can leapfrog others.
Among many conservatives, Trump's destructive response to his defeat is seen as the problem. That is certainly a problem. But it's downstream of the original sin of embracing Trump in the first place. To borrow again from Aesop, it was clear he was a scorpion from the outset.
"He built some of Tulsa's most acclaimed landmarks and fought gallantly as a soldier, but he also built a loving home and friendships across generations," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Here in Oklahoma, we are no strangers to extreme weather. It likely comes as no surprise that weather is the No. 1 cause of large-scale power outages. And not just in Oklahoma, but across the country.
Kyle Rittenhouse has been wrapped in a protective cloak of Trumpian conservatism. They have surrounded him like a shield, protecting him from opposing forces that insist that justice be served, the column says. His trial will be as much about the right to free speech in America as it is about the killing of two men and the injuring of a third.
Tulsa was the original host of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists conference before the pandemic caused a cancellation. The George Kaiser Family Foundation sponsored the public, virtual speech.
Grounded in hope, thousands of volunteers and a tireless team offered inspiration and hard work for unconventional fundraising
