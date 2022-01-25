Cartoon: Voting rights crumble

Kevin Siers, Cagle Cartoons
"It's one thing to volunteer for an hour at a school for an afterschool program or to be a tutor or guest speaker. It's another to spend at least six hours with 20 to 40 students working on lessons of which I know nothing," Graham says.
"To anyone watching the war of words between Oklahoma tribal leaders and the Governor’s Office, the past several days have been a dizzying display of escalation." says editorial writer Doucette.
Eliminating tipping for higher wages would end a working poor system that developed after the Civil War for formerly enslaved people, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"COVID, school closures and the mistreatment of parents have woken up a sleeping giant," says Jennifer Johnson, mother of four children and a founder of Parent Voice Oklahoma.
"Aren’t we long overdue, then, for real education reform? Reform that radically changes the approach to learning — and does it all year long?" asks columnist Tom Purcell.
"In just three short years, Stitt has proven that evidence-based policy and conservative reforms to the legal system will improve public safety and help make Oklahoma communities stronger," says former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
All parties need to agree on some fundamental changes to the business-as-usual approach that has led to the current conditions, particularly at Page Belcher, says Ken MacLeod.
After a local campaign erased nearly $41 million in medical debt for more than 36,000 Oklahomans, the fundraising is coming to an end. That’s not because debt isn’t rising; it’s just out of reach.
"If there’s an analogy to fit the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency, it’s this: It’s one thing to win the war, but another to win the peace." states editorial writer Bob Doucette.
