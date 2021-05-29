Cartoon: Vaccine Incentives

John Darkow Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by John Darkow.
Not surprising, some myths circulating online are making their way into parent small talk. Editorial writer Ginnie Graham gets answer from Donna Tyungu, M.D., a pediatric infectious disease specialist with OU Health.
SB 658 is bad public policy based on a false understanding of personal freedom and poor concept of public health, columnist Wayne Greene writes.
We have a chance to live up to the promise of our creed. We must not waste it, writes columnist Anneliese M. Bruner.
It's been told before, but it bears repeating: Kansas has proven the failure supply side economic in state government, the column says.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Bruce Plante.
See today's cartoon by Bruce Plante.
Bob Dylan turns 80 this week. When a British interviewer recently asked me what we should make of the songwriter now, he observed that, of course, we Americans find Dylan important since he had lived through third of our (in his view) brief national history, writes columnist Sean Latham. At first, this snobbish comment rankled, but there is a hard kernel of truth in it.
On Thursday, the Hutcherson YMCA, 1120 E. Pine St., is unveiling a new traveling exhibit about the massacre story through the perspective of the north YMCA.
What Facebook is proposing is a vast experiment on the developing brains of our nation’s children, and we may not know the full effects until it is too late to reverse them, writes columnist Richard Kyte.
