Cartoon: Vaccine Hesitancy

SB 658 is bad public policy based on a false understanding of personal freedom and poor concept of public health, columnist Wayne Greene writes.
The cameras and celebrities will leave the city, but the inequities and divisions will remain for Tulsans to work on, says editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
The key to good health is regular, vigorous physical activity, write columnist Dr. Tom Allen. It is the cornerstone of health and the key to longevity.
"...(A)t age 72 — on the eve of his 30th anniversary on the court — he's become garrulous at every single argument, damaging his brand, in my opinion, writes columnist Nicholas Goldberg.
Data scientists urge Americans to look at the data behind hate crimes to help both inform and define future policy in the United States. The goal is to educate and prevent future attacks, columnist Matthew Matlack writes.
In order for students to grasp the full lessons of history, students must see both the moments that made America great, as well as those moments we fell woefully short of the principles of liberty espoused in our founding documents, writes columnist Ryan Walters.
