Cartoon: Vaccinated and Elated

Oklahoma bears sole responsibility for establishing the framework that enabled, facilitated and encouraged the wholesale theft, rape and murders of Indian allottees, columnist J.C. Colbert writes.
We must also be concerned about the social determinants of health that impact the health of communities, often in disparate and unexpected ways, columnist Dr. Jabraan S. Pasha writes.
The Oklahoma House of Representatives Wildlife Committee passed amendments last week that made a joke of a perfectly wise and responsible request made by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, columnist Shane Bevel writes.
My conservative values also lead me to support the For the People Act — the comprehensive voting rights and democracy reform legislation now pending in the Senate after being passed by the Democratic-majority House, albeit without a single GOP vote, writes columnist Eric Carlson. I truly believe that conservative values make the strongest case for this bill.
As we await the end of federal prohibition, we should, at minimum, just wait it out rather than force on businesses and consumers a costly system that doesn’t work; or, ideally, find the backbone to enter into compacts so that cannabis markets can normalize, columnist Lawrence Pasternack writes.
We need to get back to building the wall along the southern border, and we also need to close the loopholes that illegal aliens use to come into this country
