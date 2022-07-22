Cartoon: US Democracy Still Unhinged

R.J. Matson Cagle Cartoons
Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham describes how an anti-public education crowd is being more aggressive at board meetings.
"Mankiller came from extraordinarily humble roots," says Mary Smith, first woman Native American president-elect nominee of the American Bar Association.
Driving to south Texas last weekend got me thinking about what this summer reminds me of, writes Bob Doucette.
A tale about how four people got a plane in Tulsa bound for a cruise to Hawaii, and three came back with COVID-19.
"The first step in creating a more inclusive environment is by offering tangible benefits to LBGTQIA+ employees," says Kristen Loyd, education facilitator at Holberton Tulsa.
"There are more Tulsans experiencing unsheltered homelessness which is more visible to us." says Terri White of the Community Advisory Board.
Monroe Philanthropists pilot program found better use of donor dollars when target community decides how to use money.
