Cartoon: Understanding the war

When Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that nuclear war was on the table, most Millennial and Gen Z Americans were thrust into a new awareness of nuclear peril. Editorial writer Bob Doucette gives us one scenario of how a large-scale nuclear attack might unfold for us.
"Spring break will always be a reminder of COVID-19." states Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham.
"Public education needs champions, but so far at the Capitol they've been heard to find," says editorials editor Ginnie Graham. #oklaed
"The first two weeks of the war showed Russian troops that they did not come as liberators," said political science emeritus professor and author Eugene Huskey.
Recent talk about Saudia Arabian forming a golf league to lure golfers from the U.S. concerning on multiple levels, says Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
If House Bill 3023 and Senate Bill 1860 become law, the will dismantle agreements made in private health care plans, resulting in higher health care costs for Oklahomans, says Ericka McPherson.
"Each day, I witness a tremendously diverse student body - representing all socioeconomic groups and abilities - interact in positive ways that leave me optimistic about our future," says Union High School teacher Jay Walker.
While decarbonization has largely targeted climate change, there is now an added incentive: to defend against the whims of petrostate dictators, editorial writer Bob Doucette says.
