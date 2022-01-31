Cartoon: Unaffirmative action

Kevin Siers, Cagle Cartoons
Kevin Siers, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Kevin Siers, Cagle Cartoons
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Plenty of people gave opinions about what schools my kids ought to attend. None suggested my midtown Tulsa neighborhood public school. They were wrong to leave it out, the columnist says.
"The way different neighborhoods use their libraries shifts from one end of the county to another. Community input is being sought about what patrons want in these four libraries." says Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham.
"It's one thing to volunteer for an hour at a school for an afterschool program or to be a tutor or guest speaker. It's another to spend at least six hours with 20 to 40 students working on lessons of which I know nothing," Graham says.
All parties need to agree on some fundamental changes to the business-as-usual approach that has led to the current conditions, particularly at Page Belcher, says Ken MacLeod.
"In just three short years, Stitt has proven that evidence-based policy and conservative reforms to the legal system will improve public safety and help make Oklahoma communities stronger," says former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.
See today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
"We must start by acknowledging the world today is significantly different and use this to inspire us with solutions," says Oklahoma Christian University executive vice president Brandon Tatum.
"There are numerous reasons why we won’t see a U.S.-Soviet Union-style struggle for global supremacy with the Chinese," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
For some fans of Newsmax, 2021 ended with a fizzle, not a bang, the columnist states.
"COVID, school closures and the mistreatment of parents have woken up a sleeping giant," says Jennifer Johnson, mother of four children and a founder of Parent Voice Oklahoma.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.