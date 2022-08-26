Cartoon: Ukraine Six Months Later

Jeff Koterba Cagle Cartoons
Read today's latest cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Read today's latest cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"The ingredients of this act of terror are with us again, and too many people are either not taking it seriously or are egging it on. If we don’t nip it now, the prospect of a repeat of the Oklahoma City bombing is real." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"Banning books isn’t about protecting others; it’s about censoring ideas." says Editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
All children need safe, stable, nurturing environments with adequate access to health services and educational opportunities. However, a new r…
Read today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
"The problems and poor rankings we face today in Oklahoma will not disappear by ignoring or discounting them. " says Craig R. Knutson.
Read today's cartoon by John Darkow.
Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons
🎧 The hosts discuss the benefits and challenges associated with this fundamental change in how many people do their jobs.
A new study shows that Head Start has positive outcomes on aspects like wages, education and living situation for children into their middle age, says CAP Tulsa executive director Karen Kiely.
The biggest campaign story recently wasn’t Mitch McConnell’s warning that Republicans might not retake the Senate in November. That’s been clear since the party nominated so many candidates whose main advantage was support from Donald Trump. The big story was that those candidates are now calling on McConnell to come to their rescue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.