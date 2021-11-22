Cartoon: Turkey supply chain

Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
"… siphoning voters away from an incumbent candidate is what election upsets are made of, and it’s hard to think of a time when Oklahoma’s tribes might be more willing to throw their weight behind a state-level campaign," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"Hopefully, officials now will get it right, because they do have a better avenue to pursue, if they’re humble enough to do it," says former U.S. Congressman Ernest Istook.
Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
Cyrus Avery convinced officials to bring that highway through Tulsa because that was the only place where there was a concrete and steel-reinforced bridge across the Arkansas River, said Ken Busby, executive director and chief executive officer of the Route 66 Alliance.
"News may not matter because to (teenagers), it’s just a bunch of adults screaming at each other," said journalism professor Stuart N. Brotman.
