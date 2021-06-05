Cartoon: Tulsa Massacre

Bob Englehart Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Bob Englehart.
See today's cartoon by Steve Sack.
The cameras and celebrities will leave the city, but the inequities and divisions will remain for Tulsans to work on, says editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Black residents of Oklahoma and other communities of color lack trust in law enforcement to a much greater degree than white residents, write columnists Vicki Limas and Andy Lester, members of the Oklahoma Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons
"...(A)t age 72 — on the eve of his 30th anniversary on the court — he's become garrulous at every single argument, damaging his brand, in my opinion, writes columnist Nicholas Goldberg.
Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
The key to good health is regular, vigorous physical activity, write columnist Dr. Tom Allen. It is the cornerstone of health and the key to longevity.
Food insecurity is absolutely solvable, and it starts with increasing wages and increasing the capacity of the social safety net so that all citizens have the opportunity to afford the basic necessities of life, says columnist Elizabeth Frame Ellison. Long term, it ends with rebuilding the food system to prioritize equitable food security and developing efficient food streams that decrease waste so more people have access to healthy, unprocessed food.
Data scientists urge Americans to look at the data behind hate crimes to help both inform and define future policy in the United States. The goal is to educate and prevent future attacks, columnist Matthew Matlack writes.
