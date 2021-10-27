Cartoon: Trick or Treat

Bruce Plante, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Ginnie Graham
Editorial Writer
Born and raised in Oklahoma, I'm an editorial writer for the Tulsa World Opinion section. Phone: 918-581-8376
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today