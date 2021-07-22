Cartoon: Tokyo Olympic Hurdles

Dave Whamond Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Long-term health issues can persist after the infection, forcing some people to leave their jobs because of continuing mental confusion — what one doctor calls the COVID fog.
Wally Funk is set to become the oldest person to enter space, and the 82-year-old has earned it. She is used to being the first of things, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
An Arizona-style audit of Oklahoma’s 2020 election results isn’t authorized by law and wouldn’t be worth the time and money involved.
Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
R.J. Matson, Cagle Cartoons
Two programs that increase the economic security of many American children are the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit, writes columnist Michael Bell.
See today's cartoon by John Cole.
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
No guilt in pleasure reading, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham, who has an e-reader filled with titles like "In Her Jam Jar" and "Beauty and the Mustache."
Embracing the big tent is the key to political success for the Republican Party and those who lead it, writes columnist Terry Simonson.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.