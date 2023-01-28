Cartoon: Ticketmaster Monopoly

Gary Markstein
Read today's cartoon by Gary Markstein.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Read today's cartoon by Gary Markstein.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"All this nostalgia ought to recall how (Judy Blume's novel has) been targeted and banned by fringe conservatives. It remains one of the most challenged books of all time," says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
At the midpoint of President Joe Biden’s first term, he deserves a solid “A” for turning the economy around, getting the pandemic and inflation under control, and encouraging a rapid transition to clean energy. No president since Lyndon Johnson has as much to show for his first two years in office. Unlike Johnson, Biden managed to push key legislation with a tiny majority in the House and the thinnest possible margin in the Senate.
"Chat GPT has moved us up a couple of levels to where understanding of material and analyzing relationships between concepts is now available on tap." says Akhilesh Bajaj.
"Local citizens can now start companies and scale them via a proven model thar other tech hub cities … have enjoyed for years if not decades," says Sean Kouplen.
"How do we resolve these sovereignty disputes and move forward? … I believe détente and reconciliation beat expensive, bitter and protracted legal battles," Tulsa attorney Mike McBride says.
Ginnie Graham talks International Holocaust Remembrance Day with Chloe Kirk of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa. Why is education important for everyone, and where can people go for information locally?
🎧 The hosts discuss a recent advice column, in which a grandmother said she was losing sleep about her 9-year-old granddaughter walking home alone from school.
"In my experience, if someone doesn’t receive treatment immediately when they seek it, their chances of recovery are almost zero," says Kimberly Hill-Crowell.
Read today's cartoon by John Cole.
"My 1978 dissertation for my doctorate degree in education from the University of Tulsa focused on the relationship between college education and police performance," says Tulsan Jerry Griffin.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.