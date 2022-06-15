Cartoon: Thoughts and prayers

Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
In the film “Cinderella Man,” we learn the true story of the boxer James Braddock. Braddock was injured right before the Great Depression, los…
"Guns are not toys. They aren’t sacred objects. They are deadly serious, and we’re floating in a sea of 400 million of them." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"True education brings in critical thinking — learning from the past to make a better future." says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"As a lifelong Tulsan, I have attended Tulsa schools from early childhood education programs all the way through a doctoral degree." says Laura Latta.
🎧 Why do so many gun owners feel like their voices are being drowned out in the ongoing debate?
"Early childhood development and care is a public good and a fundamental component of our national infrastructure." says Karen Kiely.
"It’s time for the leaders of Oklahoma to sit down, act like adults, and create responsible gun legislation," says Donald E. Loveless Jr., M.D., of Tulsa.
"You can be pro-Second Amendment and pro-safety; it’s not a binary choice," says Oklahoma Rep. Monroe Nichols.
A new ABC/Hulu docuseries missed an incredible opportunity to tell a deeper, more complex story, says a former Girl Scout who was at Camp Scott in 1977 when tragedy struck.
