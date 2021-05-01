Cartoon: The World According to Fox News

Dave Whamond Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Oklahoma’s rush to outsource its Medicaid program to private for-profit companies begs the question — what problem are we trying to solve? writes columnist M. Susan Savage.
"I prefer the errors of enthusiasm to the wisdom of indifference," Anatole France once said, which is wisdom with interesting implications when applied to politics and government, the column argues.
Let’s take a break from the relatively modest state Capitol storms over Medicaid management and who can play on whose basketball team and take up an issue that really will get people going: Should bicycle riders have to come to a full and complete stop at every stop sign, writes columnist Wayne Greene.
Each week, the Tulsa World publishes topical limericks submitted by readers. Submit poems to: wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com
There are legitimate reasons people of color are dubious of the medical system, requiring unique and comprehensive approaches for vaccination providers, says editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Thousands of businesses across Oklahoma are coming back from the pandemic of 2020, but it looks like they may be facing an equally formidable foe in 2021: Uncle Sam, writes columnist Bob Funk Sr.
"The emphasis on court diversity gets at the heart of public trust in the legal system," says editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
The timeless trope of the Miranda warning is familiar to most anyone who’s watched a post-Perry Mason police questioning on TV: The U.S. Constitution guarantees criminal defendants the right to an attorney — including court-appointed advocates for those who can’t afford one.
David Fitzsimmons, Cagle Cartoons
Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.