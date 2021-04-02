Cartoon: The Whole World is Watching

Steve Sack Cagle Cartoons
Mitch Wilburn and his wife, Shannon, prepare for Easter by choosing to love life each and every day, writes columnist Ginnie Graham.
We need to get back to building the wall along the southern border, and we also need to close the loopholes that illegal aliens use to come into this country
We must protect opportunity. We must protect the American dream, the Frist District Congressman writes.
"Children's brains are still wiring to master self-regulation and that takes consistency, and this year has been anything but consistent," say Gail Lapidus, of Family and Children's Services, and Terri White of the Mental Health Association Oklahoma.
Millions of elderly Americans are still hunting for appointments to get vaccinated against COVID-19, columnist Doyld McManus writes. Millions of younger Americans are waiting impatiently for their turn in line. But there's one group whose members are far more skeptical about the vaccine — and in some cases are actively refusing to get jabbed at all. That group is Republicans, especially GOP men.
With plenty of hypocrisy on both sides of the aisle and a less than honorable history, it seems like the right thing to do is the right thing: Allow for ample debate, but don't allow individual senators to hold up national progress silently without consequences or responsibility, the column says.
