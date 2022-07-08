Cartoon: The Right To Life And Death

John Cole Cagle Cartoons
Read today's cartoon by John Cole.
"The culture has changed in some ways, but the arguments for and against legal abortion are the same." says editorial editor Ginnie Graham.
"Schools emphasizing inclusion, diversity and emotional learning are doing what it takes for Oklahoma families to win." says Adam Kupetsky.
"Mankiller came from extraordinarily humble roots," says Mary Smith, first woman Native American president-elect nominee of the American Bar Association.
"We must focus where we can make a difference, says Ross Swimmer, a gun owner who supports ending the sale of automatic or semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines." says Ross Swimmer of the Community Advisory Board.
"The traumatized survivors of these shootings are done with 'thoughts and prayers,'" writes columnist Michael Paul Williams.
Read today's cartoon by Christopher Weyant.
"According to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, there are currently 6,798 children in foster care, but only 2,030 families have opened their homes to care for them." says Rep. Jeff Boatman.
Each year our state loses more college graduates to other states than the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University together award bachelor’s degrees.
🎧 As technology advances, will we harness its power for good or for evil?
Hosts Kelli Lemon and Michal Paul Williams of the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch catch-up on recent news: the Jefferson Davis statue was unveiled at a Richmond, Va., museum in it's 2020 state, complete with pink paint and a toilet paper noose by protesters, Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court and the Juneteenth holiday was celebrated.
