Cartoon: The not-so-great wall of China
- Bruce Plante, Cagle Cartoons
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
See today's cartoon by Steve Sack.
- Updated
Two dozen live-round bills remain available in the Legislature that could do real mischief to democracy in Oklahoma, the column says.
Opinion: Oklahoma Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights issues advisory memorandum on racial disparities in policing on centennial of Tulsa Race Massacre
Black residents of Oklahoma and other communities of color lack trust in law enforcement to a much greater degree than white residents, write columnists Vicki Limas and Andy Lester, members of the Oklahoma Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
The Osage Reign of Terror — a phrase coined by others, but now a part of the Osage identity — was as criminal ring of fraud and murders, mostly still unsolved, the column says. All are tied to a relentless desire for acquiring Osage wealth. Dozens were killed, maybe hundreds. We know that millions were stolen, but the actual losses through divorces, corrupt guardians, manipulated inheritances and manufactured debts has never really been totaled.
- Updated
Asset building lifts entire communities, not just individuals or families, says editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons
"...(A)t age 72 — on the eve of his 30th anniversary on the court — he's become garrulous at every single argument, damaging his brand, in my opinion, writes columnist Nicholas Goldberg.
Food insecurity is absolutely solvable, and it starts with increasing wages and increasing the capacity of the social safety net so that all citizens have the opportunity to afford the basic necessities of life, says columnist Elizabeth Frame Ellison. Long term, it ends with rebuilding the food system to prioritize equitable food security and developing efficient food streams that decrease waste so more people have access to healthy, unprocessed food.
The men of Normandy had faith that what they were doing was right, faith that they fought for all humanity, faith that a just God would grant them mercy on this beachhead or on the next.