Cartoon: The Horse Dewormer COVID Cure

Dave Whamond Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
As a young man, Henry Adams — grandson of one president, great grandson of another and friend of the American elite — found that there was no reputable profession where he could succeed.
See today's cartoon by Bob Englehart.
"While many Americans stand to benefit from the expanded credit, the advance payment structure could create an unwelcome shock for certain taxpayers come next April," says columnist Andrew Wilford.
Make the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share, and stop tying health care and other benefits to employment, says columnist John L. Micek.
"If state and federal lawmakers make long-term care a priority, we can create a better future for all," says Scott Pilgrim, owner and chief executive officer of the Diakonos Group.
David Fitzsimmons, Cagle Cartoons
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
While our government and military are unable to predict the future, they can and must plan and prepare for it. They should have and could have done both. If so, the current Afghan situation would be dramatically different and much less disastrous than it now is, writes columnist John Admire, a retired U.S. Marine Corps major general.
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
It is appropriate for the U.S. to be out of Afghanistan, where it never belonged in the first place, writes columnist Rekha Basu, but we must be accountable to those we left behind.
