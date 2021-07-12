Cartoon: The hacker dragon

Steve Sack, Cagle Cartoons
Steve Sack, Cagle Cartoons
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Steve Sack, Cagle Cartoons
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Uniforms have not lived up the expectations of better outcomes in academics, attendance or discipline. It would be nice if such complex issues could be boiled down to a pair a khakis, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
My doctor held his thumb and index finger very close together and said, "This close, Wayne." I wasn't dead or paralyzed. But I was that close, columnist Wayne Greene writes.
Officer Khara Bresee talks to editorial columnist Ginnie Graham about her non-traditional path to police work and skills people gain when making such a career change.
"There’s room for practical rental reform in the Oklahoma Legislature," writes columnist John Waldron, a state legislator. "We could do more to rein in bad out-of-state actors without troubling local landlords who on the whole do a good job keeping up their properties."
The tenor of a home changes when parents are facing eviction, hunger, unemployment and uncertainty, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham
This story isn’t about the Americans who lost jobs during 2020, nor is it an entry into the debate over unemployment benefits. It is about people who had jobs and quit or those who have jobs and are about to quit, writes columnist Edward Dornblaser.
See today's cartoon by Bill Day.
In September I will mark my first year with Mental Health Association Oklahoma. It has been an honor to lead this association, and I am looking forward to continued growth in Tulsa and across our state as we find ways to help even more Oklahomans, writes columnist Terri White.
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
See today's cartoon by John Cole.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.