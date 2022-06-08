Cartoon: The Graduate

Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons
A new ABC/Hulu docuseries missed an incredible opportunity to tell a deeper, more complex story, says a former Girl Scout who was at Camp Scott in 1977 when tragedy struck.
Read today's cartoon by Pat Bagley.
"There should be no happier bunch in politics than Oklahoma Republicans." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"Our goal is ambitious. We seek nothing less than to help transform the future trajectory of Oklahoma’s economy by making it one of the most forward-thinking, business-friendly states in the nation." says University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz, Jr..
Read today's cartoon by R.J. Matson.
"The past week has informed me that words are not enough. Neither are prayers, thoughts or good vibes." says editorials writer Ginnie Graham.
America, spare me your thoughts and prayers. Get off your backsides and do something. Wringing hands over the gun lobby, lamenting the love of…
"Tulsa will not be defined by this assault on our city and loss of life but by how we respond," says PSO President and CEO Peggy Simmons.
"This level of violence is hard-wired into our culture, and guns are our instruments," says Drew Diamond, former Tulsa police chief.
Read today's cartoon by Christopher Weyant.
