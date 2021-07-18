Cartoon: The Economy and Inflation

Jeff Koterba Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Officer Khara Bresee talks to editorial columnist Ginnie Graham about her non-traditional path to police work and skills people gain when making such a career change.
Wally Funk is set to become the oldest person to enter space, and the 82-year-old has earned it. She is used to being the first of things, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
This is an important moment because the end of the transformational journey that started in federal court is within sight, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
My doctor held his thumb and index finger very close together and said, "This close, Wayne." I wasn't dead or paralyzed. But I was that close, columnist Wayne Greene writes.
See today's cartoon by Ed Wexler.
"There’s room for practical rental reform in the Oklahoma Legislature," writes columnist John Waldron, a state legislator. "We could do more to rein in bad out-of-state actors without troubling local landlords who on the whole do a good job keeping up their properties."
An Arizona-style audit of Oklahoma’s 2020 election results isn’t authorized by law and wouldn’t be worth the time and money involved.
We are in the early stages of a trend, a changing attitude, starting in the Governor’s Office and filtering through Oklahoma’s business communities, writes columnist Bob Funk.
Steve Sack, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Steve Sack.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.