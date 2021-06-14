Cartoon: The cicadas of summer
- R.J. Matson, Cagle Cartoons
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opinion: Osage Reign of Terror and Tulsa Race Massacre resulted from the same systemic racism, which continues
- Updated
"It is no coincidence that Greenwood was destroyed and the Osage Reign of Terror began. The motives of greed, envy and bigotry fueled both. They continue today," says Joe Connor, publisher of the Fairfax Chief.
The Wyandotte tribe administers between 40 and 70 shots a day at its clinic as a normal course of business, and over 250 shots on days when a team goes offsite to take vaccines out to the community, columnist Cara M. Hair writes.
- Updated
Kids need Holocaust education to sort out references that blur the horrific genocide with modern political disagreements, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
As a survivor of human trafficking, I want to find purpose from my experience and help others. Honestly, it’s a tough journey, writes columnist Tifanie Lyn-Brumbaugh.
I recently flew on a plane for the first time in 15 months and was reminded that of all the many annoyances, it's a relatively small one that drives me the most crazy: the part where they tell me how to work the seat belt, writes columnist Nicholas Goldberg.
Wayne Greene: From the pipelines to your water bill, America's electronic infrastructure is vulnerable
- Updated
Last week, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee examined the Colonial Pipeline attack and what it reveals about threats to critical national infrastructure, the column says.
This month, the Supreme Court stands poised to rule on Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, another pivotal case involving LGBTQ+ rights, writes columnist Sarah Walter.
- Updated
See today's cartoon by Steve Sack.
See today's cartoon by Daryl Cagle.
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.