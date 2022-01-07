Cartoon: The Ball Drop

Rick McKee Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Rick McKee.
Polls show a lot of opposition to issues championed by evangelical leaders. For those in the faith, this has led to redoubled efforts to maintain influence. Lately, that’s become more political, the column says.
"If you’ve been to Turkey Mountain, you’re seeing what this part of Oklahoma used to look like a couple of centuries ago," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"To build a strong Tulsa that not only retains but recruits educated young people, we really need a strong academic research effort, which will be the key node in an innovation network," says University of Tulsa President Brad Carson, a member of the Tulsa World community advisory board member.
"The insurrection was a flashpoint in a growing cultural war … egged on by deliberately placed misinformation, opportunistic broadcast personalities and leaders more concerned about reelection and power than truth-telling," says Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham.
"Never before has our region enjoyed the growth in air service that we saw last year," said Alex Higgins, chief executive officer of Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust.
"The research suggests that frequently repeated bad experiences decelerates brain development, while more varied and good experiences keeps the brain open to learning," says Craig Knutson, president and CE0 of the Oklahoma City-based Potts Family Foundation.
A teacher sits in the middle of a quiet classroom giving a one-on-one explanation of a math problem to a student as others work on their own o…
