Cartoon: That Was My Teacher

"State and federal courts across the country have kept the church and the state apart. But there is a growing desire from some to meld the two." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
John Cole, Cagle Cartoons
"Investing in children’s success today will pay dividends in the years to come." says KIDS COUNT coordinator for the Oklahoma Policy Institute, Gabrielle Jacobi.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
We must not allow the incremental downfall of democracy, orchestrated by behind-the-scenes efforts of democracy’s enemies, says Solomon D. Stevens.
🎧 The hosts debate what it means about fairness and the structural funding problems in higher education.
"We must do our utmost to seize this once-in-a-lifetime chance to transform an industrial property in the heart of River Parks into a game-changing public park." says River Parks Authority board member Sharon King Davis.
Commentary: We have a real problem with how the rising cost of college is contributing to economic inequality, but neither party is talking about meaningful reforms.
Gary McCoy, Cagle Cartoons
The far right is not alone in resort to violence,
and the far left is capable of stifling speech
