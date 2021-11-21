Cartoon: Thanksgiving No Leftovers

Dave Granlund Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"… siphoning voters away from an incumbent candidate is what election upsets are made of, and it’s hard to think of a time when Oklahoma’s tribes might be more willing to throw their weight behind a state-level campaign," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
See today's cartoon by Steve Sack.
See today's cartoon by John Darkow.
About nine medical students from the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa were on a scavenger hunt last week at the Cabinet of Wonders exhibit at the Gathering Place.
"Failure to meet this nature-dictated goal will cause the Earth to become a chronically violent, burning, drowning, thirsty planet increasingly hostile to life," said Gary Allison, co-organizer of The Ready for 100 Tulsa Action Campaign and former director of the The University of Tulsa’s Sustainable Energy and Resources Law Program.
Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by David Fitzsimmons.
Many years back, I sat down with my mom to discuss her childhood days in Berlin.
See today's cartoon by Bob Englehart.
Michael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch — won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary "for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.