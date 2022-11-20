Cartoon: Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022

Jeff Koterba Cagle Cartoons
Read today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"It’s long past time for lawmakers to follow through on the will of Oklahoma voters." says David Gateley.
"Tulsa’s mayor, along with the efforts of A Way Home for Tulsa, deserve the community’s full support for this initiative." says Teresa Meinders Burkett.
Read today's cartoon by Adam Zyglis.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
"If U.S. policymakers don’t unite against abusive patent trolls, we will never achieve the EV production and market penetration goals necessary to make a difference." says Sarah Hunt.
I thought I was taking crazy pills on the set of CNN’s “Election Night in America” show on Nov. 8, leafing through the pages of exit polls just before the returns started rolling in.
Read today's cartoon by Guy Parsons.
Thanksgiving breaks the barriers of property lines, political parties and our unconscious bias, removing all boundaries, says Kevin Harper, president and CEO of the nonprofit Food on the Move.
"The challenge of TikTok is different. It’s wildly popular, particularly among the young. It’s mostly innocuous fun. But it’s hard to shake the idea that it has national security implications." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Read today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.