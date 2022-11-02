Cartoon: Test results

Steve Kelley
The words “school consolidation” can be scary. The tug-of-war is between fiscal hawks who decry the high number of Oklahoma public schools and rural Oklahomans who wonder what will become of them if they lose a key anchor of their towns.
America is now a nation where acts of political violence are so predictable that for months before an assailant broke into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, last week, experts have warned such an incident was likely.
"The threat to education is very real. We must elect officials who will not obstruct our educators and schools. Our state’s health, wellness and economic success depends on it."
Oklahoma law enforcement has a patchwork of tech systems that don't talk to each other. That needs to change, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
A look at the principle used by the founder of the University School at the University of Tulsa - Pat Hollingsworth - 40 years ago, as explained by her husband.
As we near the Nov. 8 elections, we are being bombarded with messaging in traditional and social media proclaiming abortion is among our most pressing issues. We are being told that if we believe in a woman’s right to choose and in women’s health, then we must vote a certain way. Abortion has been a hot social and political topic for more than 20 years.
