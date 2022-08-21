Cartoon: Teachers Excused Absences

John Darkow Cagle Cartoons
Read today's cartoon by John Darkow.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"The problems and poor rankings we face today in Oklahoma will not disappear by ignoring or discounting them. " says Craig R. Knutson.
No one likes the IRS. But we like the long list public services paid by the money it collects like the military, air traffic controllers, cour…
A lot can happen in an hour or two. Monday night sure proved it.
"The ingredients of this act of terror are with us again, and too many people are either not taking it seriously or are egging it on. If we don’t nip it now, the prospect of a repeat of the Oklahoma City bombing is real." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Read today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
"Teachers will spend on average $820.14 on materials for their students this year, according to the education site My eLearning World." says Editorial editor Ginnie Graham.
"While Tulsa is different from these cities in a number of ways, we need to look into community-based solutions for our rising homicide rate. " says Mac Sanders.
Read today's cartoon by John Darkow.
Is Elisjsha Dicken, the man who stopped a mass shooting at an Indiana mall, a hero? It depends on whom you ask.
Calling the young man who shot a mass shooter at a mall in Indiana a “hero” has deadly consequences.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.